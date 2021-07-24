aregbesola-a-unique-progressive-politician,-says-ataoja

Idris Idowu

THE Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun, Larooye II, has described Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as a unique and progressive politician.

Oba Olanipekun said Aregbesola is committed to the development of the State of Osun and Nigeria at large.

The traditional ruler stated this yesterday, while making remarks at the official commissioning of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Osun Command Headquarters in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said his presence at the programme was an acknowledgment of Aregbesola’s good deeds, character and exemplary leadership while ruling the state.

Oba Olanipekun said: “Aregbesola is a unique man and a special politician. He is living a progressive life politically. I did not know him when he was serving in Lagos as a commissioner, but he did not give me any stress as a governor in Osun. He will just tell me that ‘Baba Ataoja, I know what befits this city to transform it to appreciable state capital and I will do it’, and he succeeded in doing it for us. Aregbesola is a successful man.

“Before he left office, I asked him how the projects he started in Osogbo would be completed and he promised that his successor will perform wonderfully as he did.

“I said he is a lucky and successful politician. I did not know how God answered, but I prayed for Ogbeni that ‘for your good work here (Osun), you are leaving here to be elevated and you are going to higher level.

“Thank you Aregbesola, Osogbo as a whole appreciates you and we are also grateful, because you have done well your part.

“I am also grateful that the person that God destined to take over the leadership of Osun from you is following your footsteps, and Osogbo is still moving forward and Osun is also progressing.

“I want to plead that you work together with my son, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, to bring federal institutions to Osogbo, because we also want progress in educational sector. Also, don’t forget the construction of MKO Abiola International Airport in Ido-Osun”

In his remarks, the Onirun of Oke-Irun, Oba Isaac Adetoyi Adetulurese, Olokose II, called on Osun indigenes who are occupying political offices to facilitate projects and industries that will aid the development of the state.

Oba Adetulurese harped on unity among the politicians, saying that it is only when they are united that they will focus on bringing investments and projects to the state.