October 31, 2022 – 15:30 GMT

Rachel Avery

The cost-of-living crisis: Are you eligible for the extra £300 cost-of-living payment? Everything you need to know…

The government have intervened to help with the cost-of-living crisis by giving every household a saving on electricity, and now there’s an extra £300 cost-of-living payment – are you eligible?

The UK government are helping out pensioners with an extra £300 amid the current crisis where energy bills are at an all-time high.

The government have various schemes running

Gov.uk explains that this is called a “Pensioner Cost of Living Payment” and details, “You’ll only get this extra amount in winter 2022 to 2023”. It is applicable to all those that qualify for the winter fuel payment.

When will the extra £300 cost-of-living payment be paid? The website explains: “Most payments are made automatically in November or December. You should be paid by 13 January 2023.”

You don’t need to do anything to claim your additional payment, it should be processed automatically.

Remember, if you do receive any correspondence about claiming your money, this could be a scam. RegCarCheck reported that “£1.3 billion was stolen in 2021 through authorised and unauthorised payments because of fraud,” and have warned that the energy crisis is exacerbating the situation.

If in doubt, contact the company in question directly and do not reply back to any messages if you think they could be suspicious.

Energy bills are in crisis

The government themselves have issued a warning about the prevalence of scams, reiterating: “You do not need to apply. You’ll be paid automatically. If you have had a message asking you to apply or contact someone about the payment, this might be a scam.”

