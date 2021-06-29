are-in-person-tech-conferences-still-necessary?-mobile-world-congress-could-be-a-test

New York (CNN Business) Last February, Mobile World Congress became the first major tech event called off as the world confronted the threat of Covid-19.

The last-minute cancellation of the event — normally a highlight of the year for the wireless industry with thousands of businesses descending upon Barcelona to showcase their latest innovations — felt like a shocking blow to the industry. But it foreshadowed a year in which tech companies (and many in other sectors) were forced to work out how to hold conferences and splashy product launches online.

Now, Mobile World Congress is one of the first big tech conferences to bring back in-person attendees. But the event, which kicked off Monday, will look different than it did in the past.

The hybrid virtual-and-in-person event is expected to draw about 50,000 physical attendees, half the normal amount. And many of the industry’s biggest players, including Google (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Samsung (SSNLF), Ericsson (ERIC) and Qualcomm (QCOM), will be attending virtually or skipping the event altogether.

While many cited concerns about employee safety, their decisions not to attend raise the question of whether MWC and events like it will ever recapture the attention and big corporate budgets they once did — and beyond that, whether the industry really needs events like this after a year that proved virtual programming can be compelling and cheaper.