Are Damian & Francesca Dating On Love Is Blind: After The Altar? – Screen Rant

Francesca Farago crashed the party on Love Is Blind After the Altar, but did she decide to keep pursuing Damian Powers after the series filmed.

The unquestioned villain of Love Is Blind‘s three-episode sequel to season 1, After the Altar, was Damian Powers, who tried to balance a two-year relationship with Giannina Gibelli with a flirtation with Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago. He failed at managing both relationships and ended up alone. After expressing a clear physical attraction to the Instagram influencer, is Damian now dating Francesca?

The After the Altar Netflix special was a celebration of the relationships that have lasted for years after the show filmed. Cameron and Lauren are still married, as are Amber and Barnett. Damian and Giannina technically are together as well, though After the Altar was intent on highlighting the clear difference between their relationship and the other two. Damian rejecting Giannina at the altar on Love Is Blind has clearly caused a strain in their relationship, and it hasn’t helped that Damian seems intent on using his clout from the show to test the waters with other relationships. While Giannina wanted to stay committed to Damian because they had been through a lot together, Damian appeared content to string Giannina along as long as she would let him.

Damian has been quiet about his relationship status on social media, even bringing to question if he was still with Giannina over the past year since they are rarely together in photos. He and Francesca had said they were just friends after a photo leaked of them holding hands, a moment that was addressed in the Netflix special. Clearly, though, there was more going on behind the scenes. They have not been spotted with one another in public since, making it clear they are probably not exclusive at this point if they are talking.

It’s quite possible Francesca decided she was done with Damian after she was invited to Cameron and Lauren’s anniversary thinking they would be there as a couple. She was obviously annoyed that Damian allowed Giannina to come after her at the bar. If she gave Damian another chance after that, it’s likely she’d set an ultimatum that he would have to officially break things off with Giannina.

Damian has proven not only that he’s unfit to date Giannina or Francesca, but that he’s simply not ready for a relationship yet. That’s perfectly fine. But it’s not fair to Giannina, who wants marriage, nor Francesca, who also sounded to be more serious than Damian about commitment, to play with their feelings.

Next: Love Is Blind: Damian Kisses Giannina After Shutting Down Francesca Farago Rumors

90 Day Fiancé: Tania Maduro’s Explicit Beach Outfit Mocked By Fans

About The Author