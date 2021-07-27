Are Blackpink’s Jennie and Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Grimes Working on a Collaboration? – Tatler Singapore

Fans were left excited and confused after photos of the duo (touring SpaceX, no less) were posted online
The Blackpink fanbase was abuzz with rumours of a possible collaboration this week when the South Korean girl group’s singer-rapper Jennie and Canadian singer Grimes posted photos of themselves together in front of a SpaceX rocket.
Grimes is the girlfriend of billionaire Elon Musk, founder of electric car company Tesla and CEO of SpaceX, a company that manufactures and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft into space. It was also recently awarded a US$178 million contract by Nasa to launch a spacecraft to Jupiter’s moon, Europa.
The photos appear to have been taken at the SpaceX location in Hawthorne, California.
Later, Grimes took to Twitter to share more photos of their meeting with the caption, “Jennie and Grimes go to space.”
Similarly, Jennie also posted an update to her Instagram account saying, “Rocket day with my fairy princess @grimes”.
Fans were quick to begin speculating that the two might have a collaboration in the works especially because both Grimes and Musk have been vocal about the fact that they are fans of K-Pop.
Back in 2018, Grimes worked with South Korean girl group Loona’s sub-unit Yyxy on their song, Love4eva. Additionally, singer Go Won from the group is the godmother of X A-Xii, Grimes and Musk’s one-year-old son.
Grimes previously said her next album will be a space opera that talks about beings with artificial intelligence that “fall into a lesbian romance”.
She also recently announced that her next song, 100% Tragedy, will be about her very public 2018 feud with singer Azealia Banks when Banks claimed that she waited days outside Musk’s home to meet the singer to complete their music collaboration.
Jennie herself has also sparked several rumours about possible musical collaborations during her trip to the US after she was spotted with Dua Lipa and Bella Poarch.
