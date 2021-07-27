Are Blackpink’s Jennie and Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Grimes Working on a Collaboration? – Tatler Singapore

The Blackpink fanbase was abuzz with rumours of a possible collaboration this week when the South Korean girl group’s singer-rapper Jennie and Canadian singer Grimes posted photos of themselves together in front of a SpaceX rocket.

Grimes is the girlfriend of billionaire Elon Musk, founder of electric car company Tesla and CEO of SpaceX, a company that manufactures and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft into space. It was also recently awarded a US$178 million contract by Nasa to launch a spacecraft to Jupiter’s moon, Europa.