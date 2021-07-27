Arbaaz Khan opens up about ‘cons’ of being in Salman Khan’s shadow, says he can’t make excuses about his career – Hindustan Times

Arbaaz Khan spoke about the downsides to being in the shadow of ‘someone like Salman Khan’. Arbaaz and Salman, the sons of screenwriter Salim Khan, have another brother, Sohail, and two sisters, Arpita and Alvira.

In an interview, Arbaaz Khan was asked if there are any ‘cons’ to being Salman Khan’s brother. Salman appeared as a guest on the second season premiere of Arbaaz’s talk show, Pinch.

Arbaaz told Pinkvillla, “I don’t think there is any disadvantage to being a brother to a star like Salman Khan, realistically, what would there be? It’s very easy to turn around and say the expectations are very high, but I chose this profession. It wasn’t thrust upon me; I chose to be in a profession where my father is Salim Khan and my brother is Salman Khan.”

He continued, “It’s not their lookout or their worry to see what pressures I go through. And it’s not even my concern to worry about what people think in terms of comparisons. I’m fighting my own wars, I’ve got my own journey. Maybe in terms of popularity or in terms of star-status I’ve not reached the status of, say, a Salman Khan, but I’m on my way, I’m getting there, I enjoy what I do. I don’t have any pressures, and I don’t look at it as a negative thing. If somebody doesn’t make it, it’s very easy to turn around and say a small tree can’t flourish under a large one, but that’s an excuse. I would never like to use that as an excuse, that ‘I didn’t make it because my brother was too big a star, and the expectations were too high, and if I was not his brother, it would’ve been different’.”

Arbaaz cited the example of Kareena Kapoor, who became a star in her own right, despite following in the footsteps of her sister, Karisma Kapoor. He said he keeps reinventing himself, and has gone from a career as an actor, to becoming a producer, then a director and then a chat show host.