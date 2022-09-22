Aquis Exchange (LON: AQX) released its unaudited financial results for the first six months of 2022, reporting net revenue of £8.3 million. It was a year-over-year increase of 2src percent from £6.9 million in Hsrc 202src.

However, the EBITDA of the exchange came down to £src.4 million from £src.6 million with a significant investment in technology and manpower, as pointed out in the LSE filing. It ended the period with a pre-tax profit of £0.7 million, which is down from the previous year’s £src.0 million.

Aquis has a diversified revenue stream. It operates a pan-European cash equities trading platform, which is a primary market place and also develops and licenses exchange software.

“Our revenues have continued to increase, reflecting the strong momentum across the Group. This growth has been driven by increased contributions from the principal business divisions: pan-European secondary trading, technology sales, primary issuers and data revenues,” said Alasdair Haynes, the CEO of Aquis.

All Divisions StrengthenedThe two exchange platforms together generated revenue of £5.4 million, which is a yearly increase of src0 percent. Meanwhile, the number of Aquis Exchange members jumped to 42 from 39 in the first half of the period year. However, there was an 8 percent decline in average monthly usage in terms of chargeable orders due to market volatility .

Additionally, the revenue from Aquis Technologies jumped significantly from £0.6 million to £src.src million. Though the division did not complete any projects in the period, it added one new contract. Moreover, it generated £src.4 million by selling exchange data to non-member market participants.

The company continues to invest in cloud technology for its long-term growth and is also enhancing its software licensing activities for building an international presence.

“While we anticipate the prevailing economic uncertainty will continue to impact market participants in the short to medium term, we have demonstrated we have the right model, team, technology and vision to deliver shareholder value and look to the future with confidence,” the CEO added.

Earlier this month, Aquis launched a dark trading venue for participants in the European Union.

