Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Friday, criticised the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), for ignoring the calls to ban open grazing and approving N6.5bn for ranching in his home state of Katsina.

Ortom, who spoke to journalists in Makurdi, described the decision as hypnotical and called on the President to extend the gesture to all the states of the federation.

The governor, who took credit for initiating the call for ranching in the country, argued that Benue State deserved to be given a N100bn ranching grant.

He said, “I also read somewhere that Mr. President approved N6.5bn for ranching in Katsina State. What kind of hypocrisy is this? Are we a serious country at all?”

Ortom wondered if the President would ask the Attorney General of the Federation to ensure the relocation of those who had encroached on cattle routes and grazing areas, despite the upsurge of the population from the 1950 figure.

He argued that at the time, the country’s population was under 40 million, compared to the current population of over 200 million.

“If Mr President would say the Attorney General should ensure that we do open grazing in Nigeria, and the same President is encouraging ranching in Katsina State, where he comes from, that is certainly laughable and hypocritical.

“It is hypocrisy for the Federal Government to approve money for ranching in a state and leave others out. In fact, the governor of the state, in his remarks, said N5bn had already been remitted to their coffers. So, I begin to wonder where we are headed.

“Our agitation in Benue State since 2017 has been for ranching and the governor of Katsina State said it is un-Islamic for anybody to talk about open grazing,” the governor said.

According to him, the prohibition of open grazing is the only thing that will help the country, despite the provision for ranching.

He added, “So, if the President has approved N6.5bn for Katsina State, he should also approve N100bn for Benue State with apology to me because we started it.”

Ortom, who decried the insecurity and economic challenges facing the country under the All Progressives Congress-led regime, said the ruling party had run the country aground.

The governor called on Nigerians, particularly the media, to be in the bioreports for a better Nigeria.

“That is why I also appreciate the late Fela Anikulakpo Kuti, who in one of the songs he sang long ago, foresaw what is happening today in the country, which he titled ‘Suffering and Smiling’.

“That is exactly what we are going through in Nigeria under the APC-led Federal Government. That man spoke prophetically about what we are going through in Nigeria. Today, Nigerians are truly suffering and smiling. I feel so sad because we have failed our country but I pray God helps us,” Ortom said.

Copyright Bioreports News.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Bioreports News.

Contact: [email protected]