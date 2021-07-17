Apple’s Silence Is Damaging The Disruptive MacBook Pro – Forbes

As Apple continues to renew the macOS platform, consumers are being left to question what is happening with the new MacBook Pro machines. While the signs point to a release in early Q4, Apple’s traditional silence is damaging consumer confidence and their purchasing decisions

The new laptops are expected to be available with 14-inch and 16-inch displays, introducing miniLED technology to the range, debut a new design language, and ship with the uprated Apple Silicon processor compared to the first-generation M1 laptops from late 2020.

For many, these were the laptops expected to debut at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference last month, so its much harder to rely on the ‘late 21’ launch and release date. These two MacBook Pro laptops represent the high-end of Apple’s laptop portfolio, and as such the uprating of the M1 processor to the M1X processor (presumably with the addition of CPU and GPU cores) is expected, but with product leaks suggesting the 16-inch model will ship with the older and slower M1 processor, can consumers trust that?

All of this will weigh heavily on the minds of consumers looking to invest between $2000 and £3000 on a new laptop, one that will be expected to last for many years. How do you assess the choices of buying now, buying in a few months, or buying in March next year because the M2 processor is meant to be arriving then.

CUPERTINO, CA – OCTOBER 27: The new Apple MacBook Pro laptop computer is seen during a product … [+] launch event on October 27, 2016 in Cupertino, California. Apple Inc. unveiled the latest iterations of its MacBook Pro line of laptops and TV app. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

2016 Getty Images



Apple does not have a road-map for the Mac platform’s switch to ARM beyond ‘by the end of 2022’. There are no official indications when the key hardware milestones will be released. Consumers have these indicators from Apple on other product lines, which makes purchasing decisions easier.

Apple does have an answer to this problem, but its not going to help this year.

If you take the iPhone family as an example, there is a regularity to the releases. Everyone knows that there is going to be a new generation of handsets announced in the second week of September, there will be an update to the processor, specs such as the camera are going to be bumped up, and the operating system will be updated with new features both for the new handsets and the existing handsets.

If you are considering a new iPhone, then you know what Apple’s plans will be in the future. Yes you can check on the leaks from the supply chain, peripheral manufacturers, and other sources to get some of the finer details, but you can go into any purchasing decision reasonably well informed.

That’s not possible with the Mac platform. Staying with the laptops, the update schedule over the last few years – both with new models and spec bumps over the life of that generation – has been haphazard at best. The limiting factor in updating any of the Mac hardware was not Apple but Intel which maintained its own schedule for processor updates where not just Apple but pretty much the entire personal computer industry had to follow.

Now that Apple has its own processors for the Mac to sit alongside those for the iPhone and the iPad families, I fully expect the Mac platform to fall into a similar pattern once the platform is one hundred percent on ARM-based Apple Silicon. That’s scheduled to happen by the end of 2022,

Tim Cook and the Mac platform the opportunity to set its own cadence of software updates, specification refreshes, and new hardware releases.

While it won’t stop the speculation around the choices that Apple will be making for its deskbound computers, it will allow consumers to make better buying choices whether moving or upgrading.

Now read the latest Mac and iPhone headlines in the weekly Apple Loop round-up…