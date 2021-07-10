Apple today shared a new “In the Dark” ad focusing on the Night mode feature that’s available in the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max.

The spot focuses on night mode selfies, showing a man taking photos of himself in various low lighting situations. “Now you can take amazing selfies in the dark,” reads the tagline of video, which also uses the song “In The Dark” by YG.

Night mode was first introduced with the iPhone 11, but it was previously limited to the rear-facing camera. With the launch of the ‌iPhone 12‌ lineup, Apple expanded Night mode to the front-facing camera and added a feature for taking Portrait mode shots in the dark.

How to Take Night Mode Selfies on iPhone 12

Apple earlier today shared another new ad spot titled “Haystack,” which focuses on locating a lost iPhone using the Apple Watch.