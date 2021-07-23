Apple’s MagSafe Battery, iOS 14.7, ‘iPhone 13’ leaks on the AppleInsider podcast – AppleInsider

On this week’s AppleInsider podcast, your hosts discuss the iOS 14.7 release, we explore the current state of streaming services, talk new “iPhone 13” rumors, and more!

Apple released iOS 14.7 with new features for Apple Card and HomePod timers. Users can now manually start, stop, and rename HomePod timers directly in the Home app. Family members wanting to combine Apple Card account or share their Apple Card with a partner can do so with iOS 14.7, and the update brought minor tweaks to the Apple Podcasts app.

The new MagSafe Battery Pack is now available in stores and many users received their delivery this week. We also compare Apple’s Battery Pack to competitors like Anker and Mophie, and share our real-world experience on its charging ability.

In a recent newsletter, Mark Gurman claims the “iPhone 13” will sport an always-on display much like recent models of the Apple Watch. Android phones with this feature can display the time, weather, and notification icons even when the phone is locked.

As the Olympics are coming soon there are limited ways to watch the events live. Your hosts walk through the options here in the US and explore the current state of streaming services as a whole.

We round out the show recounting our Apple Care+ experiences including the replacement of a shattered-screen Apple Watch SE. Despite many quirks in the Apple Care+ program, when a device is broken it can certainly save money on getting a replacement.

