Apple’s iPhone 13 Lineup Could Support 25W Wired Fast Charging – Mashable India

September isn’t too far away and that, in the world of consumer tech, automatically suggests that there will be iPhone leaks and rumors galore. A new report now says the iPhone 13 could deliver a big charging boost over the iPhone 12, courtesy of a 25W charger.

According to Chinese sources MyDrivers (via MacRumors), Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup will feature support for up to 25W of wired fast charging speeds. In comparison, the current iPhone 12 models support up to 20W. The site added that Apple may release a new 25W power adapter as an optional accessory for iPhone 13 users to purchase. That seems like a marketing masterpiece as iPhone 13 will seemingly have the choice of picking up a 20W or a 25W adapter and will have to pay for both — more for the 25W brick, obviously.

While there are little differences between 20W and 25W to wired charging speeds and day-to-day usage, it should still come in handy for the iPhone 13 models as they are rumoured to have larger batteries. The iPhone 13 models reportedly have bigger wireless charging coils for better heat management, higher wattage and stronger MagSafe magnets.

Compared to the Android world of wired fast-charging, Apple would still be miles off from catching up, but it would put them at par with rivals Samsung and what they’ve been offering on phones like the Galaxy S21. But other big names like Xiaomi, OnePlus and OPPO have now begun looking far beyond the 100W threshold to offer true superfast wired charging.

Apple is believed to be unveiling the iPhone 13 in late September with one analyst suggesting a launch event in the third week of the month.

