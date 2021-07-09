Apple’s iOS 14.7 beta fixes a bug that could disable WiFi completely – iMore

The latest beta release of iOS 14.7 has one important bug fix in it — it no longer risks an iPhone’s WiFi being disabled by a rogue network with an unusual name. We heard recently that a particular network name could disable WIFi on iPhones semi-permanently. But not anymore!

The confirmation comes via YouTuber Zollotech with their latest video sharing some of the changes in the latest iOS 14.7 beta. There are a few in there, but the one we’re most interested in is the bug fix. You can watch the full video below.