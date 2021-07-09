Apple’s iOS 14.7 beta fixes a bug that could disable WiFi completely – iMore

The latest beta release of iOS 14.7 has one important bug fix in it — it no longer risks an iPhone’s WiFi being disabled by a rogue network with an unusual name. We heard recently that a particular network name could disable WIFi on iPhones semi-permanently. But not anymore!
The confirmation comes via YouTuber Zollotech with their latest video sharing some of the changes in the latest iOS 14.7 beta. There are a few in there, but the one we’re most interested in is the bug fix. You can watch the full video below.
iOS 14.7 Beta 5 released for developers and soon to public beta testers. Also, iPadOS 14.7 Beta 5, watchOS 7.6 Beta 5, tvOS 14.7 Beta 5 and macOS Big Sur 11.5 Beta 5 are out as well. iOS 14.7 Beta 5 is not the iOS 14.7 RC or release candidate or GM. This update brings changes to software updates, beta profiles, and has updates to the WiFi, AirTags and will bring changes to Accessibility and more. In this video I go over all the features, updates and changes in iOS 14.7 using iPhone 7, iPad Air 2, iPhone XR, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
The issue was reported to occur when people connect to a WiFi network with a peculiar name. One example is “%p%s%s%s%s%n.”
Now that we know the latest iOS 14.7 beta fixes this bug it’s surely only a matter of time before it’s released to the public. Keep your eyes on iMore for the heads-up when it’s ready for you to download on your own devices, too.