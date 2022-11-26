Apple’s interest in purchase of Man United clarified

A fresh insight into the alleged interest of tech giant Apple in the purchase of Manchester United has been provided late on Thursday evening.

For those not aware, rumours surrounding a potential takeover bid arriving on the desk at Old Trafford by way of Apple were first forthcoming earlier today.

This of course comes on the back of the long-maligned Glazer family opting to put their majority share in United up for sale earlier this week.

In turn, excitement quickly spread amongst all associated with the Premier League heavyweights upon news coming to the fore on Thursday that Steve Jobs’ famed tech tycoon were ready to step in with a mammoth offer for full control of ongoings on the red half of Manchester.

Reports went as far as to suggest that a £5.8 billion bid was being readied by Apple’s board.

If the ensuing word stemming from the media on Thursday evening is anything to go by, however, then those of a United persuasion need not get their hopes of such a deal up.

This comes on the back of confirmation that, in fact, Apple are not lining up a proposal for the English club.

As per reliable journalist Ben Jacobs, the California-based juggernaut ‘have no interest’ in taking up the reins at the Theatre of Dreams as things stand.

Apple have no interest in buying Manchester United. Reports they will bid are NOT true.

