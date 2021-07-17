Apple’s HomePod mini just dipped to $89 at B&H Photo – AppleInsider

B&H’s Friday sale knocks $10 off the budget-friendly HomePod mini, with limited supply available at the reduced price.

New HomePod mini deal

B&H Photo this weekend has Apple’s HomePod mini on sale for $89.99 in your choice of Space Gray or White while supplies last.

At press time, units are in stock with free expedited shipping within the contiguous U.S., making this deal a steal on the portable speaker. AppleInsider went hands-on with the HomePod mini back in November and gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5 star rating, citing its lightweight design and budget-friendly price as positive features.

There are plenty of additional discounts in effect at B&H this week on everything from M1 MacBooks to AirTag accessories, so it’s worth checking out the retailer’s specials page and comparing prices against other retailers in the AI Price Guide to snag the best bargains on Apple gear.

Additional Apple deals

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are running additional deals on hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on the items, but also throw in bonus savings on software, accessories and more. Here are just a few of the specials running this week: