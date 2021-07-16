Apple’s Back to School student offer now available in Europe and other regions with free AirPods – 9to5Mac

Apple last month launched its traditional Back to School offer in the United States, which gives students free AirPods on the purchase of an eligible Mac or iPad. Now the offer has been expanded to most countries in Europe, as well as other regions.

Students who purchase an eligible Mac or iPad model from the Apple Store for Education can get a pair of second-generation AirPods for free. If the student prefers, Apple offers an upgrade to AirPods with wireless charging case or AirPods Pro for an additional price.

In addition to AirPods, students can buy some devices for a special price. For instance, the M1 MacBook Air is $899 (US price) and comes with AirPods 2, so we’re talking about a $259 discount in total. Of course, to get the discount and the offer, you need to prove that you are a student through the UNiDAYS verification system.

Save with education pricing. And protect your purchase with 20% off AppleCare+. Available to current and newly accepted university students, parents buying for them, and teachers and staff at all levels. Start by verifying your eligibility.

The Back to School campaign is available in UK, France, Italy, Germany, Portugal, and other European countries. Apple has also launched the offer in the United Arab Emirates and China.

H/T Ben Mella

