by Juli Clover
Apple is developing an external display that includes an A13 chip with Neural Engine, according to a new rumor from 9to5Mac. The A13 chip with Neural Engine would presumably serve as an eGPU, though details are light at this time.
Having a CPU/GPU built into the external display could help Macs deliver high-resolution graphics without using all the resources of the computer’s internal chip. Apple could also combine the power of the display SoC with the Mac’s SoC to provide even more performance for running intensive graphic tasks.
There were rumors back in 2016 that suggested Apple was working on a new version of the Thunderbolt display that included a graphics card, but no such display ever materialized. In fact, no Apple-branded display came out ahead of the Pro Display XDR that was introduced in 2019, and the Pro Display XDR is just a display with no GPU included.
9to5Mac believes that the display with A13 chip would be a replacement for the Pro Display XDR, and it’s possible that the release version of such a display would use an even more powerful chip than the A13 that was first introduced with the iPhone 11.
Apple is also rumored to be working on a more affordable external monitor that would be sold alongside the Pro Display XDR, but this more affordable monitor is apparently separate from the version with a built-in A-series chip.
Top Stories
Apple’s Thunderbolt Display Classified as ‘Vintage’ Amid Rumors of a Replacement
Thursday June 3, 2021 1:09 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple now considers the 27-inch Thunderbolt Display to be a “vintage” product because it has been close to five years since it was last offered for sale.
The Thunderbolt Display was today added to Apple’s list of vintage and obsolete products, which are part of a support document on obtaining service for an Apple product after a warranty expires. Products are considered vintage when it’s…
MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Luna Display Adapter to Turn an iPad or Mac Into a Second Screen
Friday July 16, 2021 11:01 am PDT by Juli Clover
For this week’s giveaway, we’ve teamed up with Astropad to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Luna Display adapter that can turn an extra Mac or iPad into a secondary display for a primary Mac.
Priced at $130, the Luna Display adapter dongle is designed to plug into a Mac using a USB-C port (on newer Macs) or a Mini DisplayPort, and when paired up with the Luna Display software, a…
iPhone 13 May Feature Apple Watch-Inspired Always-On Display
Sunday July 18, 2021 8:26 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Following a successful supercycle launch of the iPhone 12 last year, Apple aims to make another “big splash” with its upcoming 2021 iPhones, which can be expected to feature larger batteries, smaller notches, improved performance, and more advanced displays that may sport an always-on mode. In the latest publication of his weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman…
Apple’s Chip Partner TSMC to Begin Mass Production of 5nm Chips at New Arizona Factory in 2024
Apple chip supplier TSMC has confirmed that it will begin mass production operations at its new factory in Arizona in 2024, Nikkei Asia reports.
TSMC Chairman Mark Liu announced that the company’s $12 billion factory in Phoenix, Arizona, which is currently under construction, will begin mass production in the first quarter of 2024. While the 2024 timeframe had previously been rumored by Bloom…
macOS Monterey Automatically Resizes Windows Moved to a Secondary Display
Apple announced macOS Monterey this week, and one small but convenient feature that went unmentioned during the WWDC keynote is automatic window resizing.
As explained on the macOS Monterey features page, windows now automatically resize when they are moved from a Mac’s built-in display to a secondary display, including an external monitor, another Mac, or an iPad using Sidecar.
This…
Apple Likely to Debut Next-Gen 3nm Chip Technology in 2022 iPad Pro
Apple will launch an iPad next year featuring a processor based on chipmaking partner TSMC’s next-generation 3-nanometer process, according to a new report today from Nikkei Asia.
Apple and Intel are testing their chip designs with TSMC’s 3-nanometer production technology, according to several sources briefed on the matter, with commercial output of such chips expected to start in the second…
Apple Silicon M2 Chip Coming to Wave of New Macs
Apple’s more powerful “M2” chip is set to come to a wave of new Macs, bringing significant performance and efficiency improvements to a range of new models, according to recent reports.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously said that Apple is working on higher-end Apple silicon chips that are expected to “significantly outpace” the performance of the latest Macs that still contain Intel chips,…
Apple Said to Be Working on Lower-Priced External Monitor to Succeed Thunderbolt Display
Friday January 15, 2021 10:12 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple has started early development of a lower-priced external monitor that would be sold alongside its high-end Pro Display XDR, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The display would be a consumer-oriented successor to Apple’s previous Thunderbolt Display, introduced in 2011 for $999 and discontinued in 2016.
Thunderbolt Display The report claims that Apple’s new lower-priced display will…
Apple Preparing Faster M2 Chip for Next-Gen MacBook Pro
Apple is readying its more powerful, next-generation “M2” chip for redesigned MacBook Pro models, according to recent reports.
According to Nikkei Asia, Apple’s next-generation custom silicon chip for the Mac, tentatively dubbed the “M2” chip, entered production in April. The processors take at least three months to produce and could begin shipping to Apple as early as July, in time for…
Mark Gurman: Apple Exploring iPads With Larger Displays
In the first edition of his new Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman said Apple is exploring future iPads with larger displays, although he added that a potential release is likely at least a few years away if ever.
An excerpt from Gurman’s newsletter, which also covers some reshuffling of the Apple Car team, Peloton working on a heart rate monitor, and more:I’m told that Apple has …