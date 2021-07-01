Apple will start mapping Austria for improved Apple Maps, ‘Look Around’ – AppleInsider

Apple will soon begin collecting first-party data in Austria to expand the Apple Maps “Look Around” feature and to improve navigation.

According to German-language news outlet DerStandard, dozens of Apple vehicles will begin mapping the streets of Austria for the company starting on July 5. The initial rollout will focus on vehicular — and not on-foot — mapping, the publication added.

Apple maintains a list of regions and countries where its vehicles are collecting first-hand images for Apple Maps. As of Thursday, Austria has not been added to the list.

The Cupertino tech giant has been improving its Apple Maps experience in recent years.

For example, Apple rolled out an improved map experience in 2020 to all users in the U.S. Relying heavily on first-party navigation data, the new Apple Maps features much more accurate and faster directions, as well as more detailed information about local landmarks.

In iOS 13, Apple introduced a “Look Around” feature akin to Google’s Street View. As of writing, the feature is available in 28 cities in the U.S., Japan, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

