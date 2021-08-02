Apple Watch Series 7 appears in regulatory filings ahead of expected September release – 9to5Mac

Right on schedule, Apple has registered new Apple Watch models with the Eurasian Economic Commission. This comes ahead of the rumored Apple Watch Series 7 introduction in September with a new form factor, design, and other changes.

As first spotted by Consomac, the new Apple Watch models referenced in the latest Eurasian Economic Commission filings are: A2473, A2474, A2475, A2476, A2477, and A2478.

It’s hard to discern too many details from Apple model numbers, but the database filings are often good indicators of release timetables. The iPhone 13 models appeared in the Eurasian regulatory database in June.

In the past, this Eurasian database has revealed upcoming Apple product releases including the first Apple Silicon Macs last year, the iPhone 12, and much more. Apple is required to submit these filings to the EEC before the new products are released.

Last year, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the Apple Watch Series 7 would feature some sort of redesign. Jon Prosser has also reported that the the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a flat-edged design similar to the iPhone 12, iPad Pro, and iPad Air. The Apple Watch Series 7 is also rumored to come in a new green color for the first time.

Finally, Bloomberg has reported that the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature thinner display bezels, a faster processor and include “updated ultra-wideband functionality.” This would represent the first significant design to the Apple Watch since the Series 4, which was released in 2018. Apple was reportedly aiming to include a body temperature sensor as well, but that feature may have been delayed until the 2022 watch.

What do you think of this Apple Watch redesign rumor? What are you hoping to see from the Apple Watch Series 7? Let us know down in the comments!

