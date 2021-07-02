Apple Watch Series 6 Security Issues And How To Solve Them – Forbes

Apple Watch Series 6 Security Issues And How To Solve Them

Since 2015 when Apple Watch made its debut, researchers have spotted more than 800 vulnerabilities in the underlying operating system called watchOS. The latest discovery is a memory corruption issue in its browser engine called WebKit, which may allow malicious actors to run arbitrary code on the device. More unnervingly, Apple admits that this loophole (tracked as CVE-2021-30665) may have been exploited in the wild.

To its credit, the company has a decent track record of patching such security gaps, but this is a reactive tactic that gives perpetrators enough time to break in before a fix is rolled out. Because Apple Watch works in tandem with your iPhone, watchOS security flaws may become a springboard for compromising your smartphone that stores an even greater amount of sensitive data.

Here is one more thing to consider: the upcoming release of macOS 12 Monterey will introduce more features that bring Apple’s mobile and desktop ecosystems closer. Although this interoperability is warmly received, it inflates the potential attack surface. In plain words, your Apple Watch might become a single point of failure that undermines the intactness of data on your other devices.

Lifting the bar for attackers and snoops

When a new watchOS vulnerability surfaces, applying a patch is the only thing you can do to stay safe. However, security issues are not restricted to operating system flaws. Sometimes crooks succeed in gaming the algorithms of related services. In many scenarios, problems stem from slip-ups on the user’s part, and therefore a lot of the protection is up to you. Here are several simple DIY techniques to step up your Apple Watch Series 6 security.

1. Specify a strong passcode. This is your first line of defense against unauthorized access. Although the device allows passcodes of four digits, be sure to set a harder-to-guess, longer combination. You can do it using your paired iPhone (open the Watch app and go to My Watch > Passcode) or on the smartwatch itself (head to Settings > Passcode > Turn Passcode On). By the way, the passcode is not necessarily required every time you unlock your watch. A feature called “Wrist Detection”, when enabled, will only lock the gadget when you take it off, and you will need to enter your code once you put it back on.

2. Use the Activation Lock. If your Apple Watch goes missing, this feature prevents another person from using it. They cannot unpair it from your iPhone, pair it with theirs, or deactivate the Find My service unless they know your Apple ID and password. To check if this feature is on, hit the My Watch tab in the Watch app on your iPhone, tap the info button, and look at the status of the Activation Lock. Additionally, consider enabling the “Erase Data” function that destroys all information on the wearable device if a wrong passcode is entered ten times. If the smartwatch is stolen, you can wipe it remotely using your personal account controls on iCloud.com. You can also remove your iCloud account and register a new one.

3. Protect your notifications from prying eyes. Vigilant users love the feature called “Notification Privacy”. It prevents the full details of your notifications from appearing on the home screen. To view it, you have to tap the message. This extra step makes a difference because it keeps shoulder surfers at bay.

Apple Watch has evolved over the years. It used to be a device that did not do much of anything without pairing with an iPhone. While these ties are still strong, your wearable pal is an increasingly self-contained piece of technology, with its unique set of security and privacy challenges. The above tips aren’t the silver bullet, but you can use them to turn your smartwatch into a moving target.