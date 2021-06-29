Apple Watch gains new International Collection Sport Loop bands, matching faces – AppleInsider

Apple has launched a series of new Sport Loop bands, plus Apple Watch faces, representing countries around the world.

A new range of Sport Loop bands is now available for the Apple Watch, bringing two-color and three-color straps, plus stylized flags as matching Watch faces. Apple says in a statement that the range is made “to celebrate the indescribable drive and competitive spirit of all athletes and fans.”

Each of the new Sport Loop bands costs $49, and are available in both 40mm and 44mm sizes. The matching Watch faces require an Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch SE, or later.

“The band packaging includes App Clip functionality to easily download the matching country’s Stripes Apple Watch face,” says Apple. “Additionally, customers can download any of the 22 watch faces from apple.com and also use Face Sharing to share with other Apple Watch users.”

The countries represented are:

Australia

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

China

Denmark

France

Germany

Great Britain

Greece

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Russia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

US

In highlighting its celebration of international athletes, Apple has showcased Amy Van Dyken, six-time Olympic swimming gold medalist. She’s also described as an activist for the disabled community after suffering a spinal cord injury, and an avid Apple Watch user.

“I share activity with my sister and my niece,” she says. “I love how it helps me stay connected to my family — we enjoy encouraging one another.”

“I always thought I was an active individual,” she continues. “But being paralyzed, I don’t realize how much I’m not in my chair and moving around. So I stay active with the Wheelchair Walk Pace and Wheelchair Run Pace workouts, which are just so unique for people in my community.”

