Apple Watch Deal: Get The Series 6 For $100 Off – Forbes

Good Apple Watch sales are few and far between, but today, there’s actually one worth shopping: Amazon is offering the GPS + Cellular version of the Series 6 at $100 off. That’s a pretty big deal, considering it’s rarely been discounted more than $40 or so since its debut in the fall of 2020.

Right now, the navy, white, red and black shades of the GPS + Cellular Series 6 are discounted to $399, the lowest price ever for some of those colorways. The Series 6 is the latest version of the Apple Watch, offering a faster processor than previous models, a brighter display and special features like a blood oxygen sensor and heart rhythm monitoring.

If you don’t care about your Apple Watch having cellular capabilities (which allows you to text and take calls right from your wrist even if your phone’s not nearby), you can score the Series 6 for even less. The GPS-only version of the device is currently on sale for $319 if you select the red colorway. It has all the same features as the pricier GPS + Cellular one, but you won’t be able to use it to text or call if you’re out of the range of your iPhone.

Oh, and if you’re looking to spend under $200, we recommend checking out Walmart’s Apple Watch sale. There, you can score the Apple Watch Series 3 for just $159.

