Apple wants macOS Big Sur, Catalina users to test out the Safari 15 beta – iMore

Source: Bryan M. Wolfe / iMore

Apple has begun to invite more people to its Safari 15 beta as part of the AppleSeed program, likely in the hope of getting more feedback ahead of the software’s release this fall.

Safari 15 will be part of the macOS Monterey release and is also available as part of that beta — a program that has already seen Safari 15 go through a few changes. It’s fair to say some alterations to the way tabs work have proven unpopular, and it seems that Apple is now looking for more feedback.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is now sending invitations out asking more people to join the AppleSeed program — a move that will give them access to Safari 15.

We are extending you an invitation to join the AppleSeed Program and to take part in shaping Safari 15 for macOS Big Sur and Catalina. As a participant, you’ll get to test-drive pre-release software and provide your feedback.

Unfortunately, there is no way to request to be part of the AppleSeed program and you’ll have to hope Apple invites you. Alternatively, you can download the latest Safari Technology Preview, but it’s important to remember that could also have other changes that might not be part of the final Safari 15 release.

Apple is likely to release macOS Monterey in or around September alongside iOS 15 and a fleet of other software updates. We also expect Apple to release a ton of hardware around the time, not least the new iPhone 13 lineup. Not keen on waiting? Be sure to check out the best iPhone deals around today.

