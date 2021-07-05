Apple TV’s Ted Lasso season 2: Plot, cast and release date – MARCA.com

Fans of Ted Lasso can start to celebrate, as the Apple TV+ original is on its way back for season 2, and it has already been signed up and confirmed for a third season as well!

The popular sitcom takes a look at an American coach working in England’s football pyramid with AFC Richmond, who are doing all they can to make a return to the Premier League after falling down a division in season one.

Here’s everything we know so far about the cast, release date and plot of Ted Lasso season 2.

Will there be a Ted Lasso season 2? What is the release date?

There’s nothing but good news here, as Ted Lasso season two has been confirmed! What’s even better is that it’s coming soon, and fans will be able to tune in to watch on Apple TV+ on July 23.

The first two episodes of Ted Lasso season 2 will be released at the same time, with the subsequent 10 to then be released weekly.

What about the plot for Ted Lasso season 2?

The story is going to be extended over 12 episodes this time, unlike the 10 in the first season, and there will be plenty to squeeze in as AFC Richmond have dropped into the lower leagues.

Fans can probably expect to see Lasso rally the team to complete an immediate Premier League return.

Who are the cast for Ted Lasso season 2?

Obviously, Jason Sudeikis will return as Ted Lasso. As well, both Coach Beard and Coach Nate – played by Brendan Hunt and Nick Mohammed – will also be back to give Lasso a helping hand.

Jeremy Swift confirmed in a tweet that his character, Higgins, will reappear. Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) will also return. Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) will be back again with his hot temper – we’re not entirely sure there’s no deliberate lines drawn between Roy Kent and Roy Keane – although he is no longer on the team.

As far as new faces go, Sarah Niles is on board as sports psychologist Sharon. Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) has left to go back to Manchester City.