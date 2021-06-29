Apple TV+ nabs 25 Daytime Emmy Award nominations – AppleInsider

Apple’s premium streaming service, Apple TV+, continues to rack up industry accolades, with the company’s slate of original shows honored with 25 Daytime Emmy nominations.

Announced on Monday, Apple TV+ originals “Long Way Up,” “Ghostwriter,” “Helpsters,” “Stillwater,” “Helpsters Help You,” and “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” gained 19 nominations in a variety of categories. In May, “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” picked up six nominations in craft categories.

The nominations announced on Monday include Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series for “Stillwater,” Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program for “Long Way Up,” and Outstanding Short Form Children’s Program for “Helpsters Help You,” Apple said in a press release.

Apple is nominated for a total of 25 Daytime Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Fiction Series for Isaac Arellanes for “Ghostwriter”

Outstanding Writing Team for Daytime Fiction Program for “Ghostwriter”

Outstanding Directing Team for Daytime Fiction Program for “Ghostwriter”

Outstanding Cinematography for “Ghostwriter”

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series for “Stillwater”

Outstanding Writing Team for a Preschool Animated Program for “Stillwater”

Outstanding Directing Team for a Preschool Animated Program for “Stillwater”

Outstanding Editing for a Preschool Animated Program for “Stillwater”

Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Animated Program for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on

Planet Earth”

Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Animated Program for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Daytime Animated Program for “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth”

Outstanding Limited Performance in a Children’s Program for Derek Gaines in “Helpsters”

Outstanding Directing Team for a Preschool, Children’s or Family Viewing Program for “Helpsters”

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for “Helpsters”

Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program for “Long Way Up”

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing for “Long Way Up”

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing for “Long Way Up”

Outstanding Short Form Children’s Program for “Helpsters Help You”

Apple’s children’s programming was a player in last year’s Daytime Emmys, where shows like “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” notched 17 award nominations. Specials “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10” and “Snoopy in Space” were also nominated in 2020. “Ghostwriter” and “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10” were the first streaming shows to take home a win.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will present the 48th Daytime Emmys online on July 17 and July 18.

Keep up with everything Apple in the weekly AppleInsider Podcast — and get a fast news update from AppleInsider Daily. Just say, “Hey, Siri,” to your HomePod mini and ask for these podcasts, and our latest HomeKit Insider episode too.

If you want an ad-free main AppleInsider Podcast experience, you can support the AppleInsider podcast by subscribing for $5 per month through Apple’s Podcasts app, or via Patreon if you prefer any other podcast player.