Apple TV+ ‘Central Park’ cast and producers appear in Comic-Con panel – AppleInsider

Producers and stars of the Apple TV animated series “Central Park” have spoken at the virtual edition of the annual Comic-Con event, to talk about how the show was created.

Streamed and uploaded to YouTube as part of the [email protected] 2021 initiative, the virtual panel consisted of six people, including both producers and voices behind the hit show.

“Central Park” co-creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard was joined by fellow co-creator, executive producer, and voice of “Birdie” Josh Gad. They were accompanied on the digital stage by Leslie Odom Jr, who plays “Owen Tillerman,” Tituss Burgess who voices “Cole Tillerman,” and producers Kelvin Yu and Steven Davis.

The hour-long panel had the six discussing the animated series, including how it combined comedy with Broadway talent and high-caliber songwriters to create a popular show. Throughout the presentation, clips from the show were shown, showing off some of the humor and singing that viewers can expect to see from the show.

The second season of the award-winning series debuted on Apple TV+ on June 25. The main plot points of the season include Molly experiencing adolescence, Cole being embarrassed in School, Paige chasing after a mayoral corruption story, and Owen continuing to juggle park management with his staff and family.

After Apple renewed the show, a third season is expected to arrive in March 2022.

