Home WORLD NEWS Apple suppliers Foxconn, Luxshare eyeing base in Vietnam: Report
WORLD NEWS

Apple suppliers Foxconn, Luxshare eyeing base in Vietnam: Report

by News
6 views
apple-suppliers-foxconn,-luxshare-eyeing-base-in-vietnam:-report

Report says suppliers are in talks to produce the Apple Watch and MacBook in the Southeast Asian country for the first time.

Published On 17 Aug 2022

Apple’s suppliers are in talks to produce the Apple Watch and MacBook in Vietnam for the first time, Nikkei Asia has reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

China’s Luxshare Precision Industry and Taiwanese iPhone assembler Foxconn have started test production of the two items in Northern Vietnam, the report published on Wednesday said.

Apple has been shifting some elements of iPhone production from China to other markets, including India, where it started manufacturing iPhone 13 this year.

India, the world’s second-biggest smartphone market, and countries such as Mexico and Vietnam are becoming increasingly important to manufacturers supplying American brands, as they try to diversify production away from China.

Apple, Foxconn and Luxshare Precision did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, Foxconn gave a cautious outlook for the current quarter after posting results that exceeded expectations, citing slowing smartphone demand after a pandemic-fuelled boom.

Like other global manufacturers, Foxconn – formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd – has dealt with a severe shortage of chips that hurt production, as bottlenecks from the pandemic lingered and the Ukraine war further strained logistical channels.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Wildfires across Algeria kill at least 26 people

Tens of thousands of UK workers strike as...

Austria looking to cut energy bills in old...

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest...

Myanmar to import Russian oil amid supply concerns,...

Suspected Chinese hackers spied on gov’ts, NGOs, media:...

The real role of pro-Russian Chechens in Ukraine

Infographic: How journalist Shireen Abu Akleh has been...

US arms companies under pressure from Mexico lawsuit

China to send troops to Russia for joint...

Leave a Reply