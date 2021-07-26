Apple today updated its Apple at Work website with a new section dedicated to the Mac, which offers up 11 reasons why “Mac means business.”



On the webpage, Apple highlights the M1 chip as the number one reason why business users should choose a Mac, offering up an ‌M1‌ overview [PDF] that explains the benefits of the ‌M1‌ chip. The information isn’t new, but it does provide a look at all of Apple’s ‌M1‌ marketing materials.

The ‌M1‌, Apple explains, offers up to 2x faster Excel performance, 50 percent faster web app responsiveness, and 2x longer battery life when video conferencing on Zoom.

When compared with the latest model of the best-selling PC notebook purchased by businesses in its price range, MacBook Air with M1 offers up to 2x faster Excel performance, up to 50% faster web application responsiveness, up to 2x faster browser graphics performance and up to 2x longer battery life when video conferencing with Zoom on a single charge.

Apple also highlights the MacBook Air’s long battery life, device security, and integration with iPhone as reasons why the Mac is superior to PCs.

Businesses can set up Macs from anywhere with zero-touch deployment, and Macs are intuitive to use and easy to manage with features like Migration Assistant so companies won’t need to rely as much on IT support staff. Apple cites a study that says the Mac is less expensive to run because it needs fewer support tickets and less software, saving businesses up to $843 over a three-year period.

According to Apple, 84 percent of the “world’s top innovators” like Salesforce, SAP, and Target run Macs at scale, and business apps “run beautifully” on the Mac. Apple’s site aims to convince businesses that employees should be given the “power to work the way they want” using the “tools they love” to inspire them to do better work.