Home Technology Apple Reportedly Fixes Serious Wi-Fi Bug with iOS 14.7 Beta Release – PCMag
Technology

Apple Reportedly Fixes Serious Wi-Fi Bug with iOS 14.7 Beta Release – PCMag

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
apple-reportedly-fixes-serious-wi-fi-bug-with-ios-14.7-beta-release-–-pcmag

PCMag editors select and review products independently. If you buy through affiliate links, we may earn commissions, which help support our testing. Learn more.

The latest beta release of iOS 14.7 reportedly fixes a problem that could break an iPhone’s networking capabilities.

(Photo Illustration: SOPA Images / Getty Images)

The latest beta release of iOS 14.7 reportedly fixes a flaw in the iPhone’s networking that disabled Wi-Fi if networks whose IDs had specific characteristics were joined.

Secret Club founder Carl Schou first revealed a problem with iOS networking on June 20. That flaw caused an iPhone that connected to a network called “%p%s%s%s%s%n” to constantly disable Wi-Fi its own connectivity until its network settings were reset.

Schou then revealed another problem on July 4, this time involving a network called “%secretclub%power”, that purportedly disabled his iPhone’s Wi-Fi even after its network settings were reset multiple times.

Apple released iOS 14.7 Beta 5 on July 8. The company didn’t offer much information about the update in its release notes, but Zollotech showed that it resolves the flaw involving the “%p%s%s%s%s%n” network name in a video summarizing the changes they found in the update.

The test showing an iPhone’s Wi-Fi continuing to work after connecting to a network with that name—”%secretclub%power” went untested—starts after the 5:23 mark in this video:

Recommended by Our Editors

Apple hasn’t offered a timeline for iOS 14.7’s release. The length of time an update spends in beta varies: The first beta of iOS 14.5 debuted in February, for example, but the update wasn’t officially released until April 26.

This appears to be a smaller update, so ideally it will make its way to the public sooner than later. Setting up a network with one of these names is trivial, and it would be easy for an unsuspecting iPhone owner to accidentally disable their device’s Wi-Fi by connecting to one.

This newsletter may contain advertising, deals, or affiliate links. Subscribing to a newsletter indicates your consent to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe from the newsletters at any time.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

How to Fix Windows 10 When It Doesn’t...

Pokemon Go 5th Anniversary Event Exclusive Field Research...

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Modders Are Remaking Original’s...

This Week in Apps: Android ad prices jump,...

YouTubers are making a living on videos about...

OPPO will launch the Reno6 Z 5G smartphone...

Google TV begins suggesting Stadia games in ‘For...

Hunt: Showdown is getting a new map and...

What Sony’s Lack of a Response to Xbox...

Buy an iPhone at Mint Mobile and you’ll...

Leave a Reply