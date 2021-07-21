Apple releases macOS 11.5 with Podcasts app improvements and Music app fix – 9to5Mac

Apple has officially released macOS 11.5 to the public today. The release comes after iOS 14.7 launched earlier this week. macOS 11.5 comes with a range of security and bug fixes as well as a fix for the Music app and an update for the Podcasts app.

macOS 11.5 should be showing up soon on your Mac if it’s not already. Head to System Preferences > Software Update to see if it’s available.

A long list of security improvements comes with macOS 11.5 including patches for flaws that could allow applications to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

macOS Big Sur 11.5 also includes the following improvements for Mac:

Podcasts Library tab allows you to choose to see all shows or only followed shows

This release also fixes the following issues:

Music may not update play count and last played date in your library

Smart cards may not work when logging into Mac computers with the M1 chip

Earlier this week we got the public releases of iOS 14.7 and watchOS 7.6:

Apple releases iOS 14.7 to the public with MagSafe Battery Pack support, ability to combine Apple Card accounts, more

Apple releases watchOS 7.6 with ECG support in 30 more regions

For macOS Monterey, Apple’s latest build is the third beta with some changes arriving in Safari’s design. And notably, we’re still waiting to see the exciting Universal Control feature go live – maybe in beta 4.

macOS Monterey beta 3 brings redesigned Safari tab interface to address complaints

