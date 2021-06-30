Apple releases iOS 15 public beta with SharePlay, Focus, and much more – 9to5Mac

Update: The first public betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 are now available. The macOS Monterey public beta is listed as “coming soon.”

Apple will release the first public betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 today, according to Rene Ritchie, allowing anyone to try out the new features coming to iPhone later this year in beta form. iOS 15 brings new features to FaceTime, upgrades to notifications, Focus, SharePlay, and much more.

If you’re interested in signing up for Apple’s public beta testing program, you can do so via Apple’s website right here. Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public. Testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 15 public beta on primary devices for the time being.

The new profiles for the iOS 15 public beta do not yet appear to be available for download, but we’ll update this post when that changes. The iOS 15 public beta program was first reported by Engadget, Rene Ritchie, and Mashable.

Apple warns about running the iOS 15 public beta:

The Apple Beta Software Program lets users try out pre-release software. The feedback you provide on quality and usability helps us identify issues, fix them, and make Apple software even better. Please note that since the public beta software has not yet been commercially released by Apple, it may contain errors or inaccuracies and may not function as well as commercially released software. Be sure to back up your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch and your Mac using Time Machine before installing beta software.

Apple is also likely to release the first public betas of iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, tvOS 16, and macOS 12 Monterey as soon as today. We’ll let you know as soon as these updates are also available.

