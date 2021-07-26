Apple releases iOS 14.7.1 with fix for Apple Watch unlock bug, more – 9to5Mac

Apple is releasing iOS 14.7.1 to the public today, exactly one week after the release of iOS 14.7. This comes after some users found that their iPhone did not automatically unlock their Apple Watch after updating to iOS 14.7.1 last week, which today’s update fixes. Apple is also releasing iPadOS 14.7.1 today.

Today’s new release iOS 14.7.1 is available via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all users. The build number for today’s release is 18G82.

iOS 14.7 was released one week ago, and it brought a handful of notable changes to iPhone users: support for the MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12, support for combining Apple Card accounts, a new timer management feature for HomePod users for the Home application, and more.

The update also introduced a bug affecting the integration between iPhone and iPad, which Apple explained in a support document:

When you have Unlock with iPhone turned on, unlocking your iPhone unlocks your Apple Watch as long as you’re wearing it. An issue in iOS 14.7 affects the ability of iPhone models with Touch ID to unlock Apple Watch.

Apple promised an update for this issue last week, and that is what is now rolling out to iPhone users. Apple writes in the release notes:

iOS 14.7.1 fixes an issue where iPhone models with Touch ID cannot unlock a paired Apple Watch using the Unlock with iPhone feature. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

Apple also says iOS 14.7.1 addresses a security vulnerability that may have been actively exploited:

IOMobileFrameBuffer Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling. CVE-2021-30807: an anonymous researcher

iOS 14.7.1 is available now and you can update by going to the Settings app on your device, choosing General, then choosing the Software Update option.

If you spot any changes in the iOS 14.7.1 update, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: