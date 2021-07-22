Apple refunding HBO subscribers, offers HBO Max discount – AppleInsider

Following the death of HBO’s Apple TV Channel, Apple on Thursday offered customers a refund for any unused portion of their subscription and a discount for HBO Max.

HBO officially shuttered its Apple TV Channels for all users earlier today, urging existing subscribers to migrate to its standalone HBO Max app. Apple subsequently informed users of the situation and began to issue refunds.

In an email to subscribers, Apple said HBO customers are eligible to receive a refund or credit for the unused portion of their subscription period. Credit can be used to purchase a subscription to the ad-free version of HBO Max, access to which is being offered at a discounted rate of $9.99 per month for the first three months.

Apple notes the offer is available for a limited time and ends on Sept. 5, 2021.

Redeeming Apple’s discount offer directs to an App Store download of HBO Max. User accounts are automatically migrated, complete with saved viewing profiles and watch histories.

HBO was among the first cable providers to integrate with Apple TV Channels when Apple introduced the streaming video product in 2019. At the time, it was the only place HBO users were able to download content for offline viewing.

The cable company pulled out of Apple TV Channels when it debuted its own premium app, HBO Max, on a variety of platforms in 2020. Existing subscribers were allowed to retain access to the service through the Apple TV app until today.