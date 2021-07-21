Apple publishes full details of security fixes in iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 – 9to5Mac

Following the release of iOS 14.7 earlier this week and iPadOS 14.7 today, Apple has now published the full details about the security fixes included in the updates. Apple says that iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 fix an array of security bugs, ranging from WebKit vulnerabilities to Find My vulnerabilities and more.

Notably, Apple’s security updates webpage does not make mention of the Pegasus spyware that was used to target human rights activists, lawyers, journalists, and politicians. This spyware uses Apple’s iMessage system as a vector by which to deliver zero-click attacks, and it’s unclear when Apple will roll out a fix.

Below are the full details of the security fixes included in iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7, courtesy of Apple. The important thing to consider here, however, is that Apple does not say that any of the security vulnerabilities patched in iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 were actively exploited in the wild.

ActionKit

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: A shortcut may be able to bypass Internet permission requirements

Description: An input validation issue was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2021-30763: Zachary Keffaber (@QuickUpdate5)

Audio

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: A local attacker may be able to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution

Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2021-30781: tr3e

AVEVideoEncoder

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2021-30748: George Nosenko

CoreAudio

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted audio file may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2021-30775: JunDong Xie of Ant Security Light-Year Lab

CoreAudio

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Playing a malicious audio file may lead to an unexpected application termination

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2021-30776: JunDong Xie of Ant Security Light-Year Lab

CoreGraphics

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Opening a maliciously crafted PDF file may lead to an unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution

Description: A race condition was addressed with improved state handling.

CVE-2021-30786: ryuzaki

CoreText

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted font file may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2021-30789: Mickey Jin (@patch1t) of Trend Micro, Sunglin of Knownsec 404 team

Crash Reporter

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: A malicious application may be able to gain root privileges

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2021-30774: Yizhuo Wang of Group of Software Security In Progress (G.O.S.S.I.P) at Shanghai Jiao Tong University

CVMS

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: A malicious application may be able to gain root privileges

Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.

CVE-2021-30780: Tim Michaud(@TimGMichaud) of Zoom Video Communications

dyld

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: A sandboxed process may be able to circumvent sandbox restrictions

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2021-30768: Linus Henze (pinauten.de)

Find My

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: A malicious application may be able to access Find My data

Description: A permissions issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2021-30804: Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Offensive Security

FontParser

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted font file may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: An integer overflow was addressed through improved input validation.

CVE-2021-30760: Sunglin of Knownsec 404 team

FontParser

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted tiff file may lead to a denial-of-service or potentially disclose memory contents

Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2021-30788: tr3e working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative

FontParser

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted font file may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A stack overflow was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2021-30759: hjy79425575 working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative

Identity Service

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: A malicious application may be able to bypass code signing checks

Description: An issue in code signature validation was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2021-30773: Linus Henze (pinauten.de)

Image Processing

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

CVE-2021-30802: Matthew Denton of Google Chrome Security

ImageIO

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2021-30779: Jzhu, Ye Zhang(@co0py_Cat) of Baidu Security

ImageIO

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A buffer overflow was addressed with improved bounds checking.

CVE-2021-30785: CFF of Topsec Alpha Team, Mickey Jin (@patch1t) of Trend Micro

Kernel

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: A malicious attacker with arbitrary read and write capability may be able to bypass Pointer Authentication

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2021-30769: Linus Henze (pinauten.de)

Kernel

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: An attacker that has already achieved kernel code execution may be able to bypass kernel memory mitigations

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2021-30770: Linus Henze (pinauten.de)

libxml2

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause arbitrary code execution

Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2021-3518

Measure

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Multiple issues in libwebp

Description: Multiple issues were addressed by updating to version 1.2.0.

CVE-2018-25010

CVE-2018-25011

CVE-2018-25014

CVE-2020-36328

CVE-2020-36329

CVE-2020-36330

CVE-2020-36331

Model I/O

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to a denial of service

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2021-30796: Mickey Jin (@patch1t) of Trend Micro

Model I/O

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: An out-of-bounds write was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2021-30792: Anonymous working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative

Model I/O

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may disclose user information

Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved bounds checking.

CVE-2021-30791: Anonymous working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative

TCC

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: A malicious application may be able to bypass certain Privacy preferences

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2021-30798: Mickey Jin (@patch1t) of Trend Micro

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved state handling.

CVE-2021-30758: Christoph Guttandin of Media Codings

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

CVE-2021-30795: Sergei Glazunov of Google Project Zero

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to code execution

Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2021-30797: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: Multiple memory corruption issues were addressed with improved memory handling.

CVE-2021-30799: Sergei Glazunov of Google Project Zero

Wi-Fi

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Joining a malicious Wi-Fi network may result in a denial of service or arbitrary code execution

Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2021-30800: vm_call, Nozhdar Abdulkhaleq Shukri

