Apple publishes full details of security fixes in iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 – 9to5Mac

Following the release of iOS 14.7 earlier this week and iPadOS 14.7 today, Apple has now published the full details about the security fixes included in the updates. Apple says that iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 fix an array of security bugs, ranging from WebKit vulnerabilities to Find My vulnerabilities and more.
Notably, Apple’s security updates webpage does not make mention of the Pegasus spyware that was used to target human rights activists, lawyers, journalists, and politicians. This spyware uses Apple’s iMessage system as a vector by which to deliver zero-click attacks, and it’s unclear when Apple will roll out a fix.
Below are the full details of the security fixes included in iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7, courtesy of Apple. The important thing to consider here, however, is that Apple does not say that any of the security vulnerabilities patched in iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 were actively exploited in the wild.
ActionKit
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A shortcut may be able to bypass Internet permission requirements
Description: An input validation issue was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2021-30763: Zachary Keffaber (@QuickUpdate5)
Audio
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A local attacker may be able to cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2021-30781: tr3e
AVEVideoEncoder
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2021-30748: George Nosenko
CoreAudio
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted audio file may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2021-30775: JunDong Xie of Ant Security Light-Year Lab
CoreAudio
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Playing a malicious audio file may lead to an unexpected application termination
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2021-30776: JunDong Xie of Ant Security Light-Year Lab
CoreGraphics
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Opening a maliciously crafted PDF file may lead to an unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution
Description: A race condition was addressed with improved state handling.
CVE-2021-30786: ryuzaki
CoreText
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted font file may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2021-30789: Mickey Jin (@patch1t) of Trend Micro, Sunglin of Knownsec 404 team
Crash Reporter
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A malicious application may be able to gain root privileges
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2021-30774: Yizhuo Wang of Group of Software Security In Progress (G.O.S.S.I.P) at Shanghai Jiao Tong University
CVMS
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A malicious application may be able to gain root privileges
Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2021-30780: Tim Michaud(@TimGMichaud) of Zoom Video Communications
dyld
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A sandboxed process may be able to circumvent sandbox restrictions
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2021-30768: Linus Henze (pinauten.de)
Find My
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A malicious application may be able to access Find My data
Description: A permissions issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2021-30804: Csaba Fitzl (@theevilbit) of Offensive Security
FontParser
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted font file may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: An integer overflow was addressed through improved input validation.
CVE-2021-30760: Sunglin of Knownsec 404 team
FontParser
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted tiff file may lead to a denial-of-service or potentially disclose memory contents
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2021-30788: tr3e working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
FontParser
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted font file may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A stack overflow was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2021-30759: hjy79425575 working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
Identity Service
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A malicious application may be able to bypass code signing checks
Description: An issue in code signature validation was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2021-30773: Linus Henze (pinauten.de)
Image Processing
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
CVE-2021-30802: Matthew Denton of Google Chrome Security
ImageIO
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2021-30779: Jzhu, Ye Zhang(@co0py_Cat) of Baidu Security
ImageIO
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A buffer overflow was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2021-30785: CFF of Topsec Alpha Team, Mickey Jin (@patch1t) of Trend Micro
Kernel
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A malicious attacker with arbitrary read and write capability may be able to bypass Pointer Authentication
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2021-30769: Linus Henze (pinauten.de)
Kernel
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: An attacker that has already achieved kernel code execution may be able to bypass kernel memory mitigations
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2021-30770: Linus Henze (pinauten.de)
libxml2
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause arbitrary code execution
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2021-3518
Measure
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Multiple issues in libwebp
Description: Multiple issues were addressed by updating to version 1.2.0.
CVE-2018-25010
CVE-2018-25011
CVE-2018-25014
CVE-2020-36328
CVE-2020-36329
CVE-2020-36330
CVE-2020-36331
Model I/O
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to a denial of service
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved validation.
CVE-2021-30796: Mickey Jin (@patch1t) of Trend Micro
Model I/O
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: An out-of-bounds write was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2021-30792: Anonymous working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
Model I/O
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted file may disclose user information
Description: An out-of-bounds read was addressed with improved bounds checking.
CVE-2021-30791: Anonymous working with Trend Micro Zero Day Initiative
TCC
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: A malicious application may be able to bypass certain Privacy preferences
Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved state management.
CVE-2021-30798: Mickey Jin (@patch1t) of Trend Micro
WebKit
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved state handling.
CVE-2021-30758: Christoph Guttandin of Media Codings
WebKit
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
CVE-2021-30795: Sergei Glazunov of Google Project Zero
WebKit
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to code execution
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2021-30797: Ivan Fratric of Google Project Zero
WebKit
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
Description: Multiple memory corruption issues were addressed with improved memory handling.
CVE-2021-30799: Sergei Glazunov of Google Project Zero
Wi-Fi
Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
Impact: Joining a malicious Wi-Fi network may result in a denial of service or arbitrary code execution
Description: This issue was addressed with improved checks.
CVE-2021-30800: vm_call, Nozhdar Abdulkhaleq Shukri
