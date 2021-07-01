Apple planning to launch 10.8-inch OLED iPad next year, 12.9-inch OLED iPads for 2023: Report – Times of India

The newest claims regarding future

iPads

are out and this time it is by The Elec. According to the report by the publication,

Apple

is planning to launch a 10.8-inch OLED iPad–most probably to be called the

iPad

Air– next year. The report also added that 11-inch and 12.9-inch OLED iPad models would also be readied but see launches in 2023 only. Going by the screen sizes, these would be the iPad Pro models. As to why the aforementioned rumoured Pro models are said to be getting a release date in 2023, it could be because the 10.8-inch iPad would come with a rigid OLED but they would have flexible OLED screens that would make the bezels thinner for the Pro models. The latest iPad Pro comes with mini-LED technology. Similar claims were made by TF Securities Analyst Ming Chi Kuo sometime back.

The OLED panels for all the devices are going to be supplied by

Samsung

, says the report.

But there were going to be larger displays too in the future, weren’t they? Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said in a newsletter recently that Apple has engineers and designers exploring the larger form factor. He also added that these new iPads are still some years away from being launched, “a couple of years down the road at the earliest.”

Are the screens going to get bigger than 12.9-inch? The report by The Elec doesn’t mention it. A display of 13-inch or more would just make the device more likely to be preferred by customers who are buying it primarily to use it as a laptop. That means investing in the Magic keyboard too that would cost them extra. For now, we are betting on the OLED displays, especially the flexible ones that make for more screen space and not their sizes.

