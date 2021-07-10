Apple Music debuts new ‘This Week in Apple Music’ collection – iMore

Apple Music has a new weekly showcase to help you stay in the know with today’s music scene.

The music streaming service has announced ‘This Week in Apple Music,’ a new weekly video that dives into “the five biggest things happening across Apple Music – and music as a whole.”

In addition to the video, ‘This Week in Apple Music’ will also showcase a range of content across the platform, including albums, playlists, music videos, artist interviews, and more.

You can read Apple’s explanation of the new category below:

Every week on Apple Music, great new albums and playlists drop, our library of 75 million songs grows, and literally hundreds of pieces of exclusive content – from radio shows hosted by music’s biggest stars to revelatory artist interviews – are unveiled. Keeping up isn’t easy, but Apple Music’s new weekly video series has you covered: Each Friday, one of our hosts will break down the five biggest things happening across Apple Music – and music as a whole. Below, you can watch this week’s video, and then dive deeper into the highlighted stories with albums, playlists, videos, radio episodes, and more.

For the first week, Apple Music is highlighting an interview between Rauw Alejandro and Jennifer Lopez on their new single “Cambia El Paso.” It is also featuring the “BTS: Butter Dance Party” playlist, a new short film from Amorphous, and the new ‘USEE4YOURSELF’ album from IDK.

All of these additions to Apple Music come right after the company launched Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos support and Lossless Audio back in June.