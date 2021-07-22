Apple today updated its Apple Music for Android app to introduce support for Spatial Audio and Lossless music quality, bringing feature parity to the Android and iOS operating systems.



Spatial Audio and Lossless for Apple Music came to Apple devices in June, and has been available in a beta capacity on Android since last month. From the release notes for the update:

In this update, Apple Music adds a spatial listening experience on compatible devices, with thousands of tracks in Dolby Atmos available at launch. Other updates include:

– Lossless Audio, a new way to experience uncompromised sound, with bit-for-bit accuracy.

– Automatic Crossfade, a new way to listen that blends each song into the next for a seamless experience.

– Search enhancements to library, which allow you to more easily find your favorite music with in-line search.

In the Settings menu of the ‌Apple Music‌ app on Android, users can access an “Audio Quality” sub-menu with options to enable Lossless Audio and choose between different tiers where applicable.

Apple does not provide specific details on which Android devices are able to support the ‌Apple Music‌ features, and suggests in a support document that Android users check with their device’s manufacturer.