Apple M1 MacBooks are up to 10% off on Amazon AU right now – TechRadar

In case you hadn’t heard, Amazon Australia now has an official Apple Store on its site. That’s good news, because it means you can now buy . AirPods, iPads and MacBooks from the online shopping giant. And since Amazon doesn’t shy away from a sale, some of them are already discounted.

Amazon has taken 10% off a range of Apple’s brilliant MacBooks, including the MacBook Pro M1 and the MacBook Air M1. These sleek machines came out in 2020, and we rate both of them among the best laptops you can buy – with the MacBook Air taking out the number one spot.

It’s not too often we’ve seen them discounted either. During the times when these MacBooks have gone on sale, 10% is the standard discount. On very rare occasions, we’ve seen them drop to 15% off, but these prices are few and far between, so rest assured you’re getting a good deal here.

Apple MacBook Pro M1 | 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$1,899 AU$1,709 on Amazon (save AU$190) This 2020 edition of the MacBook Pro is powered by Apple’s own M1 chip. It delivers a big leap in performance over the previous Intel processors, and it also boasts a much longer battery life as a result of the new silicone. It’s all encased in this 13-inch MacBook, with the sleek and simple design Apple is known for. Now available on Amazon with a 10% discount.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air M1 | 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$1,499 AU$1,349 on Amazon (save AU$150) If you want to spend a little less, you could opt for Apple’s thinner and lighter laptop, the MacBook Air. It features the same game-changing M1 chip in the Pro model, which delivers great performance and incredible battery life. Its ability to run legacy apps, M1-optimised apps and iOS apps is also very impressive. Now 10% off on Amazon, saving you AU$150.View Deal

MacBook Pro vs MacBook Air: which laptop should you buy?

Both the 2020 editions of the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air come with a 13-inch display, but there are small differences between their sizes. The MacBook Air is the thinner and lighter of the two, and comes with a smaller price tag as well.

The MacBook Pro is slightly bigger because it has a built-in fan to keep things running cool. And for that reason, we’d say the MacBook Pro is better suited to professionals and power users who want to use it for more intensive tasks such as photo and video editing.

The Pro also has Apple’s Touch Bar rather than a regular strip of ‘function’ keys (love it or hate it), and has more impressive audio capabilities – important for those that tend to use their laptop speakers for watching movies or listening to music.

The MacBook Air on the other hand has a fanless design, so it runs completely silent. That said, it could overheat without fans to cool it down, and performance will be throttled if you’re doing demanding tasks over a period of time – so keep this in mind.

You’ll get excellent performance from either laptop though. Apple ditched the Intel processors in its latest MacBooks, so 2020 editions come equipped with Apple’s M1 chip. It’s delivered a truly impressive power boost, and added hours to the battery life. You can expect about 13 hours of juice from the MacBook Pro, while the MacBook Air reaches about 11 hours.