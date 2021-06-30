Home Technology Apple launches host of new Watch bands and faces to ‘show love of country’ ahead of Olympics – The Independent
Technology

Apple launches host of new Watch bands and faces to ‘show love of country’ ahead of Olympics – The Independent

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
apple-launches-host-of-new-watch-bands-and-faces-to-‘show-love-of-country’-ahead-of-olympics-–-the-independent

Apple has revealed a huge number of new straps and faces for its Watch ahead of the Olympics.

The company is selling 22 new versions of its “Sport Loop” bands that come in the colours of a range of countries. Each of them also comes with a matching face so that the screen and the band show the same colours.

The company did not mention the Olympics specifically, but all of the bands feature countries that are likely to be prominent at the games, and Apple said that the bands had been launched to “celebrate the indescribable drive and competitive spirit of all athletes and fans”.

Apple has sold special badges for the Olympics before, though never made them as widely available. In 2016 it sold flag-themed bands but they were only available at one Apple Store in the host country of Brazil.

It has commemorated other events with its own badges, including annual Pride-themed collections.

The bands cost $49, Apple said, and come in both sizes for the Watch. The company refers to the set as the “International Collection” and they are available on its website.

(Apple)

The packaging includes special “App Clip” functionality that means they can be scanned to download the matching face. But unlike other watch straps – such as those from Hermès – anyone can download the faces, whether or not they have paid for the strap, and they will be available through Apple’s website.

The bands and their associated watchfaces are available for Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the US.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Google on how long it takes for SEOs...

Instagram Testing Story Stickers With Sharable Links: Report...

‘Smart cane’ brings tech advances to visually impaired...

Sony’s WH-1000XM3 are a great deal at $190...

Android Users Can Now Share Timestamped YouTube Video...

Amazon’s Halo app gets better with Movement Health...

Turn Your Phone Into a Fitness Coach –...

Windows 11 beta deep dive: new design, dark...

Satechi Launches USB-C Stand and Hub for Mac...

All Bethesda Games Now Available On Xbox Game...

Leave a Reply