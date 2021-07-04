Home Technology Apple Halts iPhone 12 mini Production – TidBITS
Technology

Apple Halts iPhone 12 mini Production – TidBITS

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
apple-halts-iphone-12-mini-production-–-tidbits

The bad news, for those who prefer iPhones that fit in their hands and their pockets, is that TrendForce reports that Apple has ended iPhone 12 mini production early due to low sales. The good news is that Apple is expected to release an iPhone 13 mini later this year. Sadly, the article also suggests that Apple plans to stop making 5.4-inch iPhones in 2022.

We hope Apple has sufficient stock to ensure a healthy iPhone 12 mini supply until the lineup refresh later in the year. But if you don’t want to risk missing out on a smaller iPhone, you might consider grabbing an iPhone 12 mini now, especially if you see any good deals. While reports indicate that we’ll see an iPhone 13 mini, that’s far from a guarantee.

It feels as though the iPhone 12 mini was doomed to fail because Apple released the second-generation iPhone SE six months before, and many iPhone SE diehards likely bought that model, especially given its aggressively low price. That was exactly what happened to TidBITS co-founder Tonya Engst, who would have preferred the iPhone 12 mini if she hadn’t just purchased a new iPhone SE.iPhone 12 screen size compared to others

Read original article

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Humble Bundle Reintroducing Cap On Charity Splits |...

Daily Deals: Buy This Mouse and Get $50...

Researcher finds certain network names can disable Wi-Fi...

Check out the latest System Shock remake teaser...

Google removes popular Android apps that stole Facebook...

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Will Include...

Nintendo is working on a Donkey Kong game...

Crucial X6 4TB Portable SSD review: Decent speed,...

4th of July iPad Sale: $699 iPad Pro...

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe G42 Leaks Ahead...

Leave a Reply