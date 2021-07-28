Apple greenlights ‘For All Mankind’ season four, Writers Guild suggests – AppleInsider

An updated Writers Guild of America webpage suggests Apple has authorized a fourth season of Apple TV+ sci-fi hit “For All Mankind,” a show that is currently in the midst of shooting season three.

A Writers Guild of America page dedicated to “For All Mankind” was recently updated with information about a fourth season that has not yet been announced by Apple. The change was spotted by Space Explored on Tuesday.

According to the listing, series creator Ronald D. Moore will continue on as showrunner, while Moore, Ben Nedivi, Bradley Thompson, David O. Weddle, Matt Wolpert and Nichole M. Beattie will serve as executive producers. All have been part of the production since the first season.

The Writers Guild page puts season four production between 2022 and 2023, though that timeline could change depending on the pandemic.

Industry publications have not reported a fourth season for “For All Mankind,” though the timing is in line with the show’s typical shooting schedule. Last year, Deadline said Apple renewed the series for a third season as production on its sophomore season was underway.

“For All Mankind” tells the tale of the space race in an alternate reality that sees the Soviet Union beat the U.S. to the moon. The show stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt and Jodi Balfour.

Now a tentpole original for Apple TV+, season two of “For All Mankind” debuted in January to positive reviews.