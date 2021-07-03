Apple Facing Some Severe MacBook Pro Problems – Forbes

Apple may have disappointed many with the lack of hardware announcements at last month’s Worldwide Developer Conference, but the radical new MacBook Pro laptops will be available for everyone to buy arriving in the last quarter of the year.

Assuming Apple can solve its supply issues.

FILE – This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, file photo, shows MacBook computers in a demo room following … [+] the announcement of new products at Apple headquarters, in Cupertino, Calif. Higher-end models of Apple’s MacBook Pro now come with a narrow touch screen above the regular keyboard for quick access to common settings and tasks. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS



With the upcoming redesign of the MacBook Pro expected to debut in both the 14-inch and 16-inch models of the MacBook Pro, the display is going to be one of the biggest visual changes on the laptop. MiniLED offerings more vivid colours and deeper blacks, all while drawing less power than displays that have come before.

But to bring miniLED to the platform means having a significant number of miniLED displays, and Apple’s order books exceeds the capacity of its current supplier. Previous reports talked about Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (TSMT) being the sole supplier, but the projected demand has Apple looking for a second supplier.

That’s not the only step being taken, with Digitimes reporting a $200 million investment by Apple in TSMT. This money will be used to create four new assembly lines of miniLED screens for the new MacBook Pro laptops expected to be launched later this year. This increase in production will reportedly boost the capacity by 700.00 to 800,000 units.

MiniLED is already proving to be one of the limiting factors in the retail success of the latest iPad Pro, where the new display technology is currently in use and gathering critical acclaim. So it comes as no surprise that adding the macBook Pro into the mix demands the shortage problem is addressed quickly and succinctly.

It is, frankly, a good problem to have. And there’s another quiet advantage as well. Apple has already cornered a significant part of the supply of miniLED screens; no doubt there are orders placed for multiple years. If another manufacturer is looking to make a big play with miniLED displays, it’s going to face a much bigger supply problem than Apple is facing just now.

It’s tough to match the competition when the competition has left you no resources.

Now read Apple’s plans for a new MacBook Air…