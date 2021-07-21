Apple expands UWB in devices like iPhone 12 to more countries – iMore

Apple is rolling out wider support for its Ultra Wideband technology used in devices like the iPhone 12 to more countries, according to a support document from the company.

A change noted by MacRumors states that the tech is now available in Argentina, Pakistan, Paraguay, and the Solomon Islands.

Due to regulatory issues, the tech is still not available in the following countries:

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Indonesia

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Nepal

Russia

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

Uzbekistan

As noted by Apple:

Ultra Wideband is available on iPhone 11 models and iPhone 12 models. Ultra Wideband isn’t available in all countries or regions and is subject to international regulatory requirements that require it to be turned off in certain locations.

Apple’s U1 chip, which enables UWB, is used in devices like the iPhone and Apple Watch to detect where devices are, it’s the secret sauce behind Apple’s AirTags and features like handoff on the newer HomePod Mini.

UWB also works on BMW’s Digital Key Plus, announced back in January, from that report: