Apple expands UWB in devices like iPhone 12 to more countries – iMore

Apple is rolling out wider support for its Ultra Wideband technology used in devices like the iPhone 12 to more countries, according to a support document from the company.
A change noted by MacRumors states that the tech is now available in Argentina, Pakistan, Paraguay, and the Solomon Islands.
Due to regulatory issues, the tech is still not available in the following countries:
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Belarus
- Indonesia
- Kazakhstan
- Kyrgyzstan
- Nepal
- Russia
- Tajikistan
- Turkmenistan
- Ukraine
- Uzbekistan
As noted by Apple:
Ultra Wideband is available on iPhone 11 models and iPhone 12 models. Ultra Wideband isn’t available in all countries or regions and is subject to international regulatory requirements that require it to be turned off in certain locations.
Apple’s U1 chip, which enables UWB, is used in devices like the iPhone and Apple Watch to detect where devices are, it’s the secret sauce behind Apple’s AirTags and features like handoff on the newer HomePod Mini.
UWB also works on BMW’s Digital Key Plus, announced back in January, from that report:
BMW has announced a new upgraded version of its Digital Key feature that will use UWB in the iPhone to unlock its new BMW iX.
In a press release BMW stated:
As one of the pioneers in the use of a smartphone as a digital vehicle key since 2018, BMW is pressing ahead with the development and popularisation of its BMW Digital Key feature, which is available to iPhone users today. In line with this goal, the premium car manufacturer will introduce the BMW Digital Key Plus, a convenient and secure way to unlock and start your car without taking your iPhone out of your bag or pocket. This latest incarnation of the service is based on Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology, the technology found on the U1 chip of iPhone. The BMW Digital Key Plus feature will be first launched with the all-electric BMW iX for iPhone.