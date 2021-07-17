by Juli Clover
Apple CEO Tim Cook today announced that Apple plans to donate to organizations in Western Europe to support flood relief efforts.
More than 125 people have died in unprecedented flooding in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands, with high waters damaging roads, homes, bridges, and other infrastructure. Another 1,300 people are missing, with multiple small villages devastated by flood waters.
Our hearts are with all those affected by the devastating flooding across Germany, Belgium and Western Europe. Apple will be donating to support relief efforts.
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) July 16, 2021
Apple often donates money during natural disasters and has donated several times to fund wildfire relief efforts in California. Most recently, Apple donated to organizations in Texas amid harsh winter temperatures in February.
Top Stories
Apple Donating to Texas Relief Efforts
Thursday February 18, 2021 9:31 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple CEO Tim Cook tonight announced that Apple plans to donate to local, community-based organizations across Texas to support relief efforts in the state. Houston, Texas on February 15. Image credit: Houston Chronicle/AP Texas has been enduring harsh winter weather this week, with freezing temperatures and snow. The infrastructure has been unable to keep up with energy demands, and power…
Apple CEO Tim Cook Donates $5 Million in Stock to Charity
Monday August 24, 2020 4:13 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple CEO Tim Cook last week donated more than $5 million in Apple stock to an unnamed charity, according to an SEC filing shared today.
Cook donated a total of 10,715 shares worth $5.4 million at Apple’s current closing price of $503.43. The SEC filing does not include details on where Cook donated his money.
Every year in August, Cook donates right around $5 million worth of stock to…
Apple Celebrates Earth Day by Donating $1 for Every Apple Store Purchase Made With Apple Pay
Wednesday April 14, 2021 5:02 pm PDT by Juli Clover
From now until April 22, Apple will be donating $1 to Conservation International for every Apple Pay purchase made on Apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or in Apple retail stores.
The donations will be made in celebration of Earth Day, which takes place on April 22.Conservation International works to spotlight and secure the critical benefits that nature provides to humanity. Combining…
Apple Teams Up With Encircle to Develop New Community Resource Centers for LGBTQ+ Youth
Thursday February 25, 2021 6:00 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today announced that it is teaming up with Encircle LGBTQ+ Family and Youth Center to fund a new “$8 million, 8 Houses” initiative that will allow Encircle to build new community centers that provide support, mental health services, and community to LGBTQ+ youth and their families.
Apple is donating $1 million and Apple products like iPads that promote digital connection, creativity,…
Apple Extends Partnership With (RED) to Combat COVID-19 Until December 30
Wednesday June 30, 2021 11:34 pm PDT by Sami Fathi
Last year, Apple announced that it would be directing 100 percent of eligible proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED purchases to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response to “provide critical support to health systems most threatened by the outbreak” in sub-Saharan Africa until June 30, 2021. Now, the company has extended the period until December 30, 2021.
Apple began its partnership with (RED) in 2006 with …
Apple Has Deployed More Than $1 Billion Towards Affordable Housing Initiatives in California
Apple today announced it has deployed more than $1 billion towards affordable housing initiatives across California over the last 18 months, helping thousands of people in the state become homeowners for the first time.
In partnership with the California Housing Finance Agency, Housing Trust Silicon Valley, and Destination:Home, Apple said the the $1 billion in funding has helped support new …
Apple CEO Tim Cook and Malala Yousafzai Talk Coding, Activism and More
Thursday June 3, 2021 12:04 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple CEO Tim Cook and Malala Yousafzai recently sat down for an interview as part of British Vogue’s Conversation series, where the two talked about life after COVID, Yousafzai’s and Apple’s activism, the importance of education and learning to code, and more.
Apple has partnered with the Malala Fund to support girls’ education, helping the organization by assisting with technology,…
Tim Cook Attends Grand Opening of Apple Store in Downtown Los Angeles
Apple today celebrated the grand opening of its new retail store at the historic Tower Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, and Apple’s CEO Tim Cook and retail chief Deirdre O’Brien were both in attendance for the occasion.
Other notable individuals in attendance included YouTubers such as Justine Ezarik (iJustine), who shared the photos above, and Brian Tong.
As usual, Cook posed for photos…