Apple donates to flood relief efforts in Western Europe – AppleInsider

Apple will donate to flood relief efforts taking place in Western Europe, where torrential rainfall ravaged Germany, Belgium and surrounding areas.

Announced by Apple CEO Tim Cook in a tweet Friday, the company is contributing an undisclosed sum to relief efforts after severe flooding left at least 125 people dead and more than 1,000 missing.

“Our hearts are with all those affected by the devastating flooding across Germany, Belgium and Western Europe. Apple will be donating to support relief efforts,” Cook said.

Germany and Belgium were among the hardest hit in the catastrophic storm that triggered flooding in a number of heavily populated areas. Farm land was also struck, where flood waters have cut off entire villages.

Search and rescue operations are underway, though workers face dangerous conditions made worse by sprawling power and communications outages.

Apple regularly donates funds to disaster relief programs, though more recent commitments have been earmarked for the pandemic.

Most recently, the company in February committed funds toward winter storm relief in Texas and other U.S. states battling a bitter cold snap.

