Apple decorating Apple Stores with Olympic design motif – AppleInsider

Ahead of the Olympics, Apple has begun decorating the exteriors of some Apple Store locations with a design motif representing 22 countries around the world.

It isn’t clear which Apple Store locations will feature the decoration, but Mac Otakara spotted the motif at the Apple Shinjuku location in Tokyo, Japan. The publication also reported that Apple Ginza and Apple Omotesando will be decorated. Apple Aventura in Miami, Apple Piazza Liberty in Milan, and Apple Garosugil in Seoul also feature similar window dressing.

The design motif is meant to celebrate the same collection of countries as Apple’s new International Collection Sport Loop, which the company launched in late June. Apple says the collection is meant “to celebrate the indescribable drive and competitive spirit of all athletes and fans.”

As with the International Collection Sport Loop, the design motif celebrates the following list of countries.

Australia

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

China

Denmark

France

Germany

Great Britain

Greece

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Russia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

US

Apple Store locations also feature Apple Watch displays showing off the new straps. Accompanying App Clip codes allow visitors to download themed watch faces for each represented country.

