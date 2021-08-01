Apple Could Cancel Apple Watch Series 7 Edition In Shock Move, Report Suggests – Forbes

Apple Watch Edition Series 6 with Apple Watch Pride Edition band. What could be better?

Apple Watch has always come in multiple editions from day one. In 2015 you could buy Apple Watch Sport (aluminum), Apple Watch (stainless steel) or Apple Watch Edition which came in gold. It cost $12,000.

But a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, suggests that the current Apple Watch Edition ( a more affordable $849) will be the last. And points out that the current Edition, made in titanium or space black titanium, is out of stock right now.

Gurman says: “We’ll see if Apple chooses to keep titanium for the Apple Watch Series 7, but it wouldn’t surprise me if the company ditched the pricier Edition material, as it did in the past with both ceramic and real gold.”

I’m going to say right now, I don’t think Gurman is right. He may be correct that there won’t be a Series 7 Apple Watch Edition, just as there wasn’t a Series 4—the glitzy new-design stainless steel in a gold finish was the top-flight Watch that year—but to write off the Edition for future years seems like a big mistake to me.

There have been numerous rumors suggesting that Series 7 will have an all-new design with flat edges that complement the new iPhone design we met in Fall 2020. That suggests to me that this year, like in 2017, when Series 4 was born, may not have an Edition to its name. But to suggest it’s gone for ever in future years is I suspect not the case.

I’ve been using the Space Black Titanium Series 6 Apple Watch Edition since last Fall and it’s magnificent. It combines a pleasing matte-finish look, great durability (trust me, I’m clumsy, and there’s not a single mark or scratch on it) and the last word in discreetly understated style.

I don’t believe Apple will wind down (no horological pun intended) its classiest Watch, even if it doesn’t include a version of it for one year. To be fair to Gurman, people have always been writing off the Edition. In year one, everyone said it’s impossible. Then when Series 2 and Series 3 appeared in ceramic finish, which was defiantly innovative but much more affordable, people said the Edition couldn’t continue. They felt their call was answered with the lack of Edition for Series 4.

Apple Watch Series 6 in space black titanium with sultry leather band.

But then Series 5 had not one but two Edition finishes, titanium and ceramic. Both splendid. And Series 6 has titanium, well, until it sold out.

The very fact that it’s sold out tells me definitively that the Apple Watch Edition will be back.

Gurman says, “Seriously, what’s the point of spending $800 or more on a watch that will be outdated in one year and nonfunctional in under five?”

Mark Gurman knows his stuff but I’m putting my neck on the line to say that even if there’s no Apple Watch Edition in Series 7, it will return in years to come.