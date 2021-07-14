Apple copies Spotify with its new Apple Music widget in iOS 15 – iMore

Earlier today, Apple released the third beta of iOS 15 to developers. One of the changes in the latest beta release lines Apple Music up with an already existing feature from Spotify.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple has made two notable changes to the Apple Music widget. For one, the widget will now tell you if the music you are listening to is currently playing or if it has been paused. The second change is that the color of the widget will now dynamically change to match the color of the album you are listening to.

Source: 9to5Mac

The second change is actually something that the Spotify widget has featured since its launch after Apple rolled out widgets with iOS 14 in the fall of 2020. The color of the Spotify widget changes dynamically to match the color of the album or playlist you are currently listening to.

With the update to the Apple Music widget in iOS 15, it appears that Apple is following Spotify. The report doesn’t say exactly when the color of the widget will change but it is likely to change between album artwork, matching that of both singles, EPs, full albums, and playlists.

Unfortunately, it does not appear that the update to the Apple Music widget will allow you to actually play, pause, or skip the music. This has been missing from the widget since its original launch as Apple’s widgets are still mostly for display purposes. Tapping on a widget will take you to the app but there isn’t a whole lot of functionality outside of that yet.

Apple recently launched support for Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio for Apple Music. If you want to enjoy those features in the highest quality possible, check out our list of the Best headphones for Dolby Atmos for Apple Music 2021.