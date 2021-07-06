Apple CEO Tim Cook is attending the Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho this week alongside many high-profile guests, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, according to NPR. Described as a “summer camp for billionaires,” the annual media conference is hosted by private investment firm Allen & Company and allows media and tech moguls to negotiate deals in between leisure activities such as golfing and whitewater rafting.
Apple CEO Tim Cook at a previous Sun Valley Conference
Variety previously revealed the guest list for this year’s conference. In addition to Cook and Zuckerberg, notable invitees included billionaire investor Warren Buffett, Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, ViacomCBS chairman Shari Redstone, “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan, Dell CEO Michael Dell, and others. However, the report noted that not everyone on the guest list chooses to attend.
After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the Sun Valley Conference returns this year with health and safety measures in place, with attendees required to present a negative PCR test result obtained within 72 hours prior to arrival, according to Vanity Fair. The report added that many presentations and events will take place outdoors.
Cook has attended the Sun Valley Conference multiple times, often alongside Apple’s services chief Eddy Cue. While details are typically kept under wraps, it was recently reported that during a private meeting at the conference in 2019, Cook urged Zuckerberg to delete all user information Facebook had collected from third-party apps.
With so many media executives gathering in one place, the Sun Valley Conference likely provides Cook with an opportunity to negotiate Apple TV+ content deals. Should any details emerge from this year’s conference, we will share them.
