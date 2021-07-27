Apple brings Live Text to Intel Macs with macOS Monterey beta 4 – 9to5Mac

One of the sharp new features with macOS Monterey and iOS 15 is the ability for the Photos app to automatically recognize and let you interact with text in images. However, that was originally going to be limited to M1 Macs. Now with the fourth beta, macOS Monterey enables Live Text for Intel Macs.

macOS Monterey beta 4 arrived today with the release notes highlighting the exciting Universal Control feature is enabled, but was then quickly pulled.

But one notable addition as reported by Rene Ritchie, Intel Macs are gaining access to the handy Live Text feature that was limited to Apple Silicon in the first three betas.

Live Text is available across iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS 12 Monterey. Here’s how Apple describes the functionality:

There is so much rich information in your photos, from memorable places you’ve visited to handwritten family recipes. iOS 15 uses secure on-device intelligence to help you discover more in your photos, quickly find what you’re looking for, and relive special moments.

Since Macs don’t use Live Text with a real-time camera like iPhone and iPad, Rene says Apple was able to bring the feature to Intel Macs after all.

Check out more about Live Text in iOS 15 below and just like on iPhone and iPad, look for the viewfinder square with three lines icon in the Photos app in macOS to use the feature.

macOS Monterey Beta 4 includes Live Text for Intel Macs 🎉 Sounds like Apple prioritized it based on demand, but it was made much easier by the lack of real-time requirements for a camera system (So instead of kicking it to the ANE, it’ll just process opportunistically) pic.twitter.com/vM5Nd7TGh8 — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) July 27, 2021

